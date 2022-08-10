Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.08

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.08 and traded as high as $4.96. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 6,445 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) by 305.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

