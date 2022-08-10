Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

GOOGL stock opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

