Piper Sandler Downgrades Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to Neutral

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $93.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $118.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVLR. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $91.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Avalara has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalara

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.