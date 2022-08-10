Piper Sandler Lowers AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target to $60.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ASIX stock opened at $37.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

