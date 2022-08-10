Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $11.24 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.