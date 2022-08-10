PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.93. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 35,530 shares trading hands.
PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.53.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolyMet Mining (PLM)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.