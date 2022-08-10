PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.93. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 35,530 shares trading hands.

PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.