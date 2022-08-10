Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Post alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Post Trading Up 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Post by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.61. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Post will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.