Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Post were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Post by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Post to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

