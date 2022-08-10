Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.00.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$33.92 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$32.47 and a 12-month high of C$44.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. The company has a current ratio of 99.23, a quick ratio of 84.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.