Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on POW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

POW stock opened at C$33.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04, a quick ratio of 84.86 and a current ratio of 99.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.06. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$32.47 and a 52 week high of C$44.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$16.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2699998 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

