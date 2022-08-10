Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $59.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.99%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

