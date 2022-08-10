Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Position Cut by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,803,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

PFBC stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $59.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFBC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

