Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFC. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 32.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

