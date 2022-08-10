Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,432 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Premier were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

PINC stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

