Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Prime Mining from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Prime Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

Prime Mining Company Profile

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

