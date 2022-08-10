Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Prime Mining from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.
Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
