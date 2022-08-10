Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. 48 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.87.
Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLRG)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.