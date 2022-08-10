ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €20.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($8.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance
Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €8.33 ($8.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a twelve month high of €17.03 ($17.37).
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.
