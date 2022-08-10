Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:SEAS opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.09.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 562.22% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

