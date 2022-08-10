Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 126,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

