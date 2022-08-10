Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $43,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

