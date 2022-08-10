Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $49,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $324,072,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 81.8% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 63.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,626,374.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $60,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,626,374.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,070. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Trupanion stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 2.02. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

