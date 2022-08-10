Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $46,000 Investment in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after buying an additional 178,325 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 6,040.6% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 731,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.67. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCXI. SVB Leerink downgraded ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $6,531,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,242,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,725 shares of company stock worth $9,835,159 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

