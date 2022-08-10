Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 22.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,959,000 after acquiring an additional 39,546 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ROAD opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In other news, SVP John L. Harper acquired 30,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

