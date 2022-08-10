Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 486.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $169.16 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day moving average of $152.47.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Guggenheim began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

