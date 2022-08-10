Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 396 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Baidu by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in Baidu by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd now owns 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Baidu by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 91,576 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.59. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baidu Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.06.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

