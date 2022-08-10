Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 396 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Baidu by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in Baidu by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd now owns 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Baidu by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 91,576 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baidu Stock Performance
Shares of BIDU opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.59. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
