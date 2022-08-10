Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,490 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

