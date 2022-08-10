Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) PT Lowered to €13.30 at UBS Group

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Proximus from €17.00 ($17.35) to €15.50 ($15.82) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Proximus Stock Performance
Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Proximus has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.
Proximus Company Profile
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.
