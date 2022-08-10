PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Trading Up 36.3%

Shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) were up 36.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.
