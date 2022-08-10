PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Trading Up 3.7%

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.34. Approximately 424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded PT Vale Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 7,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

