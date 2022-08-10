Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.04. Approximately 278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.70% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.