PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 139,721 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,292,000 after purchasing an additional 252,310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,261 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,037,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PVH by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,620 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. OTR Global lowered PVH to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

