Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Issued By Cormark

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.39.

TSE:CHR opened at C$2.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.76. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.98 and a 1-year high of C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$601.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

