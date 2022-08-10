Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

