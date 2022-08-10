Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Sunday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.73. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.53.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $195.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

