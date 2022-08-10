Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Subsea 7’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SUBCY. Barclays raised their price objective on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Subsea 7 from 104.00 to 105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.
Subsea 7 Trading Up 1.3 %
Subsea 7 Company Profile
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.