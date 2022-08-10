Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Subsea 7’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SUBCY. Barclays raised their price objective on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Subsea 7 from 104.00 to 105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

