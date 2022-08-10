Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QTWO. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $92.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 669.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 50.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

