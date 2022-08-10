Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chatham Lodging Trust Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a report released on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

CLDT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.98 million, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

