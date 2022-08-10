Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRPT. Cowen reduced their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.17.

Freshpet stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,011,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Freshpet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,477,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,348,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 450,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Freshpet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

