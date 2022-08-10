Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,213 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.16 and a fifty-two week high of $194.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Cowen lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.