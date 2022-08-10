Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,179 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,321,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Range Resources by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $8,786,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,796,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRC stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

