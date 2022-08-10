Raymond James Increases Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$12.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.83.

Shares of MRE opened at C$10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.99. The stock has a market cap of C$830.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$12.82.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

