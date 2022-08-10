Raymond James Increases Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $62.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $69.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 495,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 45,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.