Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NatWest Group (NWG)

NatWest Group (LON: NWG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/4/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 400 ($4.83). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/30/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 315 ($3.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on the stock.

NatWest Group Price Performance

LON:NWG opened at GBX 254.40 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,060.00. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.12). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.58.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

In other news, insider Lena Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,582.89).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

