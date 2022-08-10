Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Redfin were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Down 8.4 %

Redfin stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 73.11%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,927,331.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $354,975 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.