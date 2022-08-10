Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

