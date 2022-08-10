Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 239.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after acquiring an additional 359,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,064,000 after acquiring an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,056,000 after acquiring an additional 586,198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,511,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,859,000 after acquiring an additional 79,975 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $127.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.