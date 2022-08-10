Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RGA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.45.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.5 %

RGA stock opened at $124.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $127.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.