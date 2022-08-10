Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 423,023 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 172,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 122,271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 89,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $70.79.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

