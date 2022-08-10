Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.55%.

Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

