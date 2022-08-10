Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.45

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.45 and traded as high as $32.67. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 26,799 shares traded.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

