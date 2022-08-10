Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.45

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.45 and traded as high as $32.67. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 26,799 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RTOKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.33.
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rentokil Initial (RTOKY)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.